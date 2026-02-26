Rajasthan Congress MLAs protest in Assembly wearing 'PM is compromised' t-shirts over India-US deal

Jaipur, Feb 26 (PTI) Congress MLAs on Thursday protested in the Rajasthan Assembly, wearing white T-shirts with the slogan "PM is compromised" written on them, against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the India-US trade deal.

They also took part in the House proceedings wearing the same t-shirts.

The legislators gathered in front of the entry of the Assembly's main complex, holding placards and raising slogans.

They alleged that the trade agreement with the United States would adversely impact farmers and small traders.

Congress MLA Amin Kagzi told reporters that the "prime minister stands compromised" and claimed that certain international disclosures had raised serious questions.

"The prime minister has been exposed and people are seeking answers from him," Kagzi said.

The MLA said that the PM was under pressure due to the Epstein files.

Kagzi alleged that the centre's policies had worked against the interests of farmers and the country.

MLA Ramniwas Gawriya alleged that while Modi speaks about farmers in his public addresses, his government's decisions do not reflect those assurances. PTI SDA APL