Rajasthan: Congress MP from Tonk-Sawai Madhopur Harish Meena's son dies of heart attack

Jaipur, Oct 9 (PTI) Congress MP from Tonk-Sawai Madhopur Harish Meena's son Hanumant Meena died of a heart attack at a private hospital in Jaipur on Thursday, party sources said.

Meena had been admitted two days ago after he complained of chest pain. He was undergoing treatment and preliminary medical tests had shown normal results.

However, Meena suffered a massive heart attack. Despite immediate medical intervention, doctors were unable to save him, officials said.

Upon hearing the news, Harish Meena, who was attending a Congress meeting in Tonk, rushed back to Jaipur. The cremation was held later in the evening at Adarsh Nagar crematorium.

Condoling the death, former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said on X that the sudden demise was "extremely tragic" and prayed for strength for the bereaved family.

Tonk MLA and Congress leader Sachin Pilot also expressed grief and said that he had cancelled all scheduled programmes for October 10 and was leaving for Jaipur to be with the Meena family.

Other Congress leaders, including state president Govind Singh Dotasra and Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully, also expressed grief.