Rajasthan Congress protests MPs suspension in Jaipur

Jaipur, Dec 22 (PTI) The Congress on Friday protested against the state government here against the "undemocratic" suspension of the opposition MPs from the Parliament and demanded an explanation on the security lapse.

Workers of INDIA alliance also participated in the protest held at Shaheed Smarak here today, an official statement said.

Since December 13, when two men jumped in the Lok Sabha chamber and released smoke from canisters, the opposition has been disrupting House proceedings demanding a statement from Union Minister Amit Shah on the security breach.

A total of number 143 members were suspended from the Lok Sabha as well as the Rajya Sabha in the Parliament session that concluded on Thursday.

"A dictator government is running the country. Democracy is being murdered. Nobody has the right to speak. Elected public representatives do not have the right to raise issues related to their security," Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra told reporters here.

"This is an undeclared emergency. Opposition is being threatened and suppressed. Constitutional institutions are being misused," he said.

The Congress also questioned the passing of three key bills related to crime in the Parliament in absence of virtually all of opposition.

No one knows what is in these bills as no discussion was held, he said.