Rajasthan Congress reviews preparation for Kharge rally, pays tributes to Pahalgam victims

Jaipur, Apr 24 (PTI) The state Congress reviewed the preparations for party president Mallikarjun Kharge's public meeting in Jaipur on April 28 in a meeting here on Thursday.

The rally, which is part of a nationwide campaign of the All India Congress Committee, aims to highlight the alleged misuse of constitutional institutions by the central government and to reassert the values enshrined in the Indian Constitution.

Congress in-charge for Rajasthan Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Pradesh Congress Chief Chief Govind Singh Dotasra, former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully, and co-in-charge Poonam Paswan attended the meeting.

The review began with a tribute to the victims of Tuesday's terrorist attack in Pahalgam with the leaders observing a two-minute silence in their memory.

Dotasra accused the BJP-led Centre of suppressing dissent and misusing enforcement agencies, like the ED, to target opposition leaders.

He pointed out that even though no financial wrongdoing was found in the National Herald case, charge sheets were filed against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi out of political vendetta.

Randhawa said the Congress now faces a battle similar to the freedom struggle – this time to protect democracy and constitutional values.

Gehlot recalled Rajasthan's role in Congress-led movements over the decades, noting that the state's presence has always been pivotal during national protests.

Jully said that BJP governments across the country are violating constitutional rights and laws to suppress the voice of the opposition. PTI SDA VN VN