Rajasthan Congress to run month-long campaign against state govt's 'failures'

Jaipur, Dec 16 (PTI) The Congress will run a one-month special campaign in Rajasthan against the BJP government in the state, PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra said on Monday.

Advertisment

The party will highlight the public welfare works undertaken by the previous Congress government during the campaign.

"From December 19, the Congress Party will go among the public across the state to highlight the failures of the BJP state government as well as discuss with the people of the state on the public welfare works done by the previous Congress government," Dotasra said.

Addressing a meeting of the party leaders here, Dotasra said the BJP government in the state has failed in all areas and the situation is continuously deteriorating in the education, medical, law and order and employment sectors.

Advertisment

"The BJP government in the state is only engaged in publicity through announcements and advertisements, while from the promises made in the elections to the budget announcements, nothing is being implemented on the ground," he said.

He said senior Congress leaders will address a press conference at the division headquarters on December 20 and 21 on the campaign.

On Wednesday, a foot march will be carried out from the Shaheed Smarak to the Raj Bhavan in Jaipur in protest against the central government over its not allowing a discussion on the investigation into the allegations against industrialist Gautam Adani. PTI SDA VN VN