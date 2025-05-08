Rajasthan Congress to take out Tiranga Yatra in Jaipur

Jaipur, May 8 (PTI) The Rajasthan Congress will take out a Tiranga Yatra on Friday to honour the Indian Army and to boost the morale of the armed forces of the country, a party leader has said.

The party's state media in-charge Swarnim Chaturvedi on Thursday lauded the army for its Operation Sindoor, currently underway to destroy terror hideouts and camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

He said the rally will be taken out from the Rajasthan State Congress Committee Headquarters in Jaipur to Shaheed Smarak under the leadership of party state president Govind Singh Dotasra. PTI AG VN VN