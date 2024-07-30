Rajasthan: Congress's Dhariwal barred from speaking in house proceedings for 2 days

Jaipur, Jul 30 (PTI) Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani on Tuesday banned Congress leader Shanti Dhariwal from taking part in the House proceedings for the next two days after he apologised for using an unparliamentary language in the Vidhan Sabha last week.

Dhariwal had on Friday used cuss words in the House against the presiding officer, BJP's Sandeep Sharma, the MLA from Kota South, and threatened him with banishment from Kota.

Devnani in his Tuesday ruling told Dhariwal, "You will come to the Assembly today and tomorrow, but will not participate in the proceedings of the House." The Speaker added that Dhariwal did not deserve to be a member of the House for the next four years because of his conduct. But, he suggested, he was being lenient because of the apology.

He also ordered Dhariwal to maintain good conduct in future and refrain from taking any action that hurts the dignity of the House.

Earlier, Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully and Congress State President Govind Singh Dotasra apologised in the House for Dhariwal's language.

Dotasra said that the words used were unparliamentary and were not congruous to the dignity of the House. However, it was not done deliberately to disrupt the House, he said.

Chief Whip Jogeshwar Garg said the kind of words Dhariwal used in the House were indicative of his falling standard.

"This did not happen by mistake, it is an old habit of Dhariwal. When he was a minister, when crimes against women increased, he had said that Rajasthan is a state of men (Mard). This is his old habit, he should be punished," Garg said.

Before Devnani's ruling, Dhariwal, a former minister, said, "I have been elected by the people for 40 years. I have always treated this Chair as supreme. I have no intention of insulting the Chair. I accept my mistake." On Friday, Devnani had said that he would give a decision on the matter by examining the video of the proceedings.

The matter was raised in the state legislature by Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Shrichand Kriplani during the debate on grant demands.

Kriplani said the dignity of the Rajasthan Assembly had fallen due to such unparliamentary language and demanded strict action against the Congress MLA. PTI AG VN VN