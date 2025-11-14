Rajasthan: Cong's Pramod Bhaya surges ahead, party rebel Naresh Meena trails in Anta bypoll

Jaipur, Nov 14 (PTI) The Congress' Pramod Jain Bhaya strengthened his lead as the counting for the Anta assembly bypoll in Rajasthan progressed on Friday, according to the Election Commission website.

Bhaya had secured 47,577 votes by the end of the 13th of 20 rounds of counting, as against 37,304 of his nearest rival and Congress rebel Naresh Meena, who is contesting as an Independent.

BJP nominee Morpal Suman was in the third place with 35,503 votes.

The Anta bypoll was necessitated after BJP MLA Kanwar Lal Meena was disqualified following his conviction in a criminal case.

In the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly, BJP currently holds 118 seats, Congress 66, Bharat Adivasi Party four, Bahujan Samaj Party two and Rashtriya Lok Dal one. PTI SDA DIV DIV