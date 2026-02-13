Rajasthan: Constable found hanging from ceiling fan in govt quarter in Kota

Kota, Feb 13 (PTI) A 37-year-old Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC) personnel posted here allegedly died by suicide after hanging himself in his government quarter under Dadabari police station limits on Thursday night, an official said.

The motivation behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained, he added.

The deceased was identified as Constable Premshankar Mahawar (37), resident of Bundi district and posted in STF-RAC battalion, Kota.

According to officials, Mahawar returned to his government quarter from duty on Thursday evening.

Around 8 pm, he was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his room by his wife, who was cooking in kitchen.

Family members and neighbours rushed Mahawar to New Medical Collage Hospital where doctors declared him dead, Dadabari Station House Officer Baldevram said.

No suicide note has been recovered from the scene and investigation is on to ascertain the reason behind the extreme step, he added.

The police have handed over the body to family members after postmortem examination by a medical board and registered a case under relevant sections, the SHO said. PTI COR ARB ARB