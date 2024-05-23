Rajasthan: Constable hurt as wanted criminal, his family attack police team sent to arrest him

Kota (Rajasthan) May 23 (PTI) A constable was injured after a wanted criminal and his family members allegedly attacked a police team with sharp weapons, pelted stones and fired at them in a village in Bundi district on Thursday morning, officials said.

The incident took place around 7 am in Basni village under the Hindoli police station limits where the team, comprising personnel from Kota and Bundi police, had gone to nab Ramraj Meena, wanted criminal in Kota district, who, however, managed to escape on a parked motorcycle of one of the constables, they added.

On information about the attack, a team from Bundi police station rushed to the spot and launched efforts to trace the accused, however, none of them were nabbed until evening.

Hindoli Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ghanshyam Meena said on Thursday morning, a team comprising a sub-inspector and seven constables reached Basni to nab the 55-year-old criminal who has built a house on an encroached land on the outskirts of the village.

On noticing the police team nearing their house located on a hill, Ramraj and his family members, including women, started pelting stones at the cops, the DSP said.

As the police reached closer, they were attacked with sharp weapons and Ramraj fired 2-3 shots at the cops from a distance with a 12-bore gun, however, no one was injured in the firing, he added.

Meanwhile, Ramraj fled the spot on the personal motorcycle of one of the constables and his family members also managed to escape.

A constable from Anantpura police station in Kota, identified as Narpat Singh, suffered injuries in his arm and hand in the attack, Ghanshyam said.

Following the incident, the police lodged a case against Ramraj and his family members, including his sons and their wives, under sections 332, 353, 394 and 307 of the Indian Penal Code at the Hindoli police station and efforts are underway to nab the accused, he added.

Ramraj is a "notorious criminal" of the area who has booked under several criminal cases. He has encroached around 150 bighas of government and forest land outside Basni village, where he has built his house to live with illegal electricity connection and uses rest of the land for agriculture and illegal mining purposes, the DSP said.

The police have reported about the encroachment over government land and illegal electricity connection to the departments concerned, he added.

Several police teams are on field to nab Ramraj and his family members, however they are yet to be traced, said Pawan Kumar Meena, SHO at Hindoli police station.

The police had gone to arrest Ramraj in a theft case lodged at Anantpura police station after he fled with a grain-loaded truck from Bhamsha Grain Mandi in Kota, the police said. PTI COR RPA