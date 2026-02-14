Rajasthan: Constable killed in truck collision

Jaipur, Feb 14 (PTI) A constable was killed in Rajasthan's Pali district when a speeding truck rammed into a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) van late on Saturday night, police said.

The accident occurred outside a roadside eatery in the Transport Nagar police station area, where the FSL team had halted for dinner while returning from a spot inspection, they said.

Transport Nagar SHO Hanuvant Singh Sisodia said that constable Durgadan Charan, posted at the police lines and a resident of Sarwadi in Balotra, died on the spot.

The FSL team had gone to collect samples from the site of an encounter that took place between the Anti-Narcotics Force and suspected miscreants in the Khinwara police station area, he said.

The van, parked outside the dhaba, was hit by a speeding truck. Charan sustained grievous injuries and was taken to Bangar Hospital in Pali, where doctors declared him dead, the police said.