Rajasthan constable run over by truck owned by 'gravel mafia' cremated with state honour

Jodhpur, 28 May (PTI) A constable who was run over by a dumper truck carrying illegal gravel was cremated with state honour here on Wednesday evening.

Constable Sunil Bishnoi was run over by a gravel-laden dumper on Sunday, which is suspected to be an attack by what is called the "gravel mafia". He and was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition and later late Tuesday night succumbed to his injuries.

Police have arrested four persons, including the husband of a sarpanch, in connection to the constable's death. The driver of the vehicle and three other accused are said to be absconding.

DCP (West) Rajarshi Raj Verma police have also seized a huge stock of gravel at a property belonging to the accused and are now preparing to revoke his ownership of the land.

Police are also preparing the list of the properties belonging to the accused and will initiate the procedure to attach the properties.

Close on the heels of this attack on police by the "gravel mafia", a man and his accomplices attempted to run over a head constable with his vehicle in the Mata Ka Than area on Wednesday.

Head Constable Pratapram was on his regular patrol when an SUV tried to run over him. The main accused, Rahul Kachhawaha, who has several criminal cases against him, even threatened to kill Pratapram for coming in his way and also punched a constable accompanying him before fleeing.

"We have registered a case against four named accused under sections related to obstructing government work and attempted murder, an official said.