Rajasthan continues to reel under heatwave; light rains, thunderstorms expected

Jaipur: While most parts of Rajasthan are experiencing severe heat, Udaipur and Ajmer divisions witnessed rain at some places, the Meteorological Department said Tuesday.

The period of severe heat is expected to continue in the Bikaner, Jodhpur divisions and the Shekhawati region.

In the 24 hours up to Tuesday morning, light to moderate rainfall was recorded at some places in Udaipur and Ajmer divisions while the weather remained dry in the remaining areas, the weather office said, adding that the highest rainfall of 41 mm was recorded in Sahada.

A spell of heatwave recorded at some places in the Bikaner division. The highest maximum temperature was recorded at 46.4 degrees Celsius in Pilani, which is 5.0 degrees more than normal.

The heatwave is likely to continue in parts of the Bikaner, Jodhpur divisions and the Shekhawati region for the next three to four days.

On the other hand, in the border areas of the Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions, strong, dusty winds are likely to blow at a speed of 30-40 kmph for the next two to three days.

Some places in the Bikaner division are likely to witness thunderstorms on May 20-21, the forecast said.

Thunderstorms and light rains are expected at some places in parts of Udaipur, Kota, and Bharatpur divisions on May 19-25.