Rajasthan: Control room set up to curb illegal mining

Jaipur, Jan 20 (PTI) The Rajasthan mines department has set up a control room to curb illegal mining in the state.

The department has made preparations to curb the menace and now seeks public participation to eradicate it, a government spokesperson said.

The round-the-clock control room will be set up at the headquarters level, the official said and added that people can give information or complaints related to illegal mining on WhatsApp number 9468742101.

Mining Secretary Anandhi in a virtual meeting with the department's officials said the aim of the government is to completely eradicate illegal mining activities, and for this, they will have to attack the root source, the spokesperson said.

Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant is regularly reviewing the campaign against illegal mining activities and giving necessary instructions, the official said.

The spokesperson said a joint campaign against illegal mining activities in the state is being conducted by the mines, revenue, transport, police and forest departments from January 15 to January 31.