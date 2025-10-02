Rajasthan cop among 2 held for taking bribe

Jaipur, Oct 2 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday arrested a police inspector and another person in Rajastha's Phulera for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000, officials said.

Those arrested have been identified as Phulera police station in-charge, Inspector Chandraprakash Yadav, and Happy Mathur, a mobile shop owner and CLG (Community Liaison Group) member, they said.

ACB Additional Director General Smita Srivastava said the complainant alleged that Yadav, through Mathur, demanded a bribe of Rs 70,000 for not arresting his brother in a cyber crime case and for settling the matter.

"Acting on the complaint, the ACB laid a trap on Thursday and caught Inspector Yadav and Mathur red-handed while accepting Rs 50,000 as bribe," Srivastava said.

She added that Mathur had already collected Rs 20,000 earlier as part of the deal.

Further interrogation and investigation are underway, the officials said.