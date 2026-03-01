Rajasthan cop commits suicide by jumping into water tank

Jaipur, Mar 1 (PTI) A Rajasthan Police constable allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a water tank in the police line here, officials said on Sunday.

Police recovered a suicide note where Vijar Kumar (24) had stated that he was mentally disturbed.

Kumar was undergoing the first-phase training of a constable at the Barmer Police Lines. He was not present at roll call on Sunday.

Colleagues searched the area but could not find him.

A suicide note was found in his room when they searched.

Subsequently, the police team reached the tank, where his body was found floating in the water, Additional SP Nitesh Arya said.

Further investigation is underway, he said. PTI SDA HIG HIG HIG