Rajasthan: Cop killed after speeding car collides with his motorcycle

Jaipur, Aug 10 (PTI) A police constable was killed after a speeding car collided with his motorcycle on the Jaipur-Sikar highway on Sunday morning, officials said.

The victim was identified as Constable Rajendra Kumar Samota (36).

A speeding car collided with his motorcycle whenn he was on his way to the Jaipur Police Lines for duty, Station House Officer (SHO) Pradeep Sharma said.

Residents rushed him to a nearby hospital when doctors declared him dead, police said.

According to Sharma, CCTV footage from the vicinity and evidence gathered on the scene helped in identifying the driver.

The body will be handed over to the family after the post-mortem. Further investigation is underway, police added.