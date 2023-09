Jaipur, Sep 1 (PTI) A Rajasthan Police sub inspector was killed when his car collided with a dumper in Churu district on Friday, officials said.

The incident occurred in Bhanipura area where Rambhaj (50) died in the head-on collision between the two vehicles, they said.

Rambhaj was posted as the Station House Officer of Sandwa police station in Churu.

The body was shifted to the mortuary of a local hospital, police said. PTI SDA NB NB