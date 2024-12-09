Rajasthan cop manhandled by mentally challenged man outside police station

Jaipur, Dec 9 (PTI) A constable was allegedly manhandled by a mentally unstable man outside a police station in Rajasthan’s Tonk district, officials said on Monday.

SHO Bhanwarlal said the man reached Kotwali police station to inquire about a court document. He had an argument with a constable outside the station.

The man suddenly turned aggressive and manhandled the constable, the SHO said, adding that the accused is mentally unstable.

He was caught and taken inside the police station. Later, his family members were called and he was allowed to go with them, the SHO said. PTI SDA NB NB