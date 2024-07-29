Rajasthan: Cop suspended for slapping Kanwariya

Jaipur, Jul 29 (PTI) A police constable was suspended for allegedly slapping a member of a Kanwar yatra, an officer said on Monday.

According to police, a kanwar yatra with a vehicle fitted with a music system was passing through a village on Sunday night. On the complaint of music being played at high volume at night, the police stopped the vehicle and asked the kanwariyas to avoid playing music at night.

Following this, the kanwariyas gathered in the Sambhar Lake police station and an argument broke out between them and the officers, they said.

During the verbal spat, Constable Khemchand slapped one of the kanwariyas, they said.

Taking action on the incident, Khemchand was suspended, and an inquiry was ordered, Superintendent of Police Jaipur Rural Shantanu Kumar Singh Chandrawat said. PTI SDA HIG HIG