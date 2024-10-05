Rajasthan cop suspended over death of rape accused in custody

Jaipur, Oct 5 (PTI) A Rajasthan Police circle officer was suspended on Saturday, two days after a rape accused man allegedly hanged himself to death while in police custody, officials said.

Lohawat Circle Officer Shankar Lal Chhaba is an officer of the Rajasthan Police Service and will be attached to the Police Headquarters, Jaipur, during his suspension.

Rajasthan Director General of Police (DGP) Utkal Ranjan Sahoo has suspended him with immediate effect, a police spokesperson said.

Sahoo said that action has been taken in view of a departmental inquiry being proposed against him, according to the spokesperson.

A rape accused man in the Dechu town of Phalodi district allegedly hanged himself while in police custody on Thursday.

The incident sparked a protest with agitators surrounding the Dechu police station and calling the death a murder. PTI AG TIR TIR