Rajasthan: Counting for Anta bypoll begins, postal ballots taken up first

Jaipur, Nov 14 (PTI) Counting of votes for the Anta Assembly bypoll in Rajasthan's Baran district began on Friday morning.

The counting is being conducted at the seminar hall of Government PG College in Baran, where 14 tables have been set up.

Officials said the counting will be held in 20 rounds.

The postal ballots are being counted first, followed by votes cast via the electronic voting machines.

The result is expected by Friday afternoon.

A total of 15 candidates are in the fray.

The BJP has fielded Morpal Suman, while the Congress fielded former minister Pramod Jain Bhaya. Independent candidate Naresh Meena has made it a triangular fight.

The constituency recorded a voter turnout of 80.21 per cent during the polling held on November 11.