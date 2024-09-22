Rajasthan: Couple commits suicide by jumping into Chambal River, woman rescued

Kota (Rajasthan) Sep 22 (PTI) A 35-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping into the Chambal River here on Sunday morning after an argument with his wife who also jumped into the river, police said.

However, the woman was successfully rescued by the divers, they said.

The deceased was identified as Jagan Panjabi, a resident of Chambal Pulliya, police said.

According to the police, an argument broke out between the couple on Sunday morning. They had been living separately for the past few months.

After the argument, Panjabi allegedly jumped into the Chambal River in Nayapura and died, Deputy Superintendent of Police Sahay Sharma said.

Following Panjabi, his wife also allegedly attempted to commit suicide by jumping into the river. But the divers saw her and rescued her in time, Sharma said.

Upon receiving information, police also rushed to the spot and recovered Panjabi's body, DSP said.

The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem. Further investigation is underway, Sharma added.