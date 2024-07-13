Rajasthan: Couple jumps from bridge as train approaches, injured

Jaipur, Jul 13 (PTI) A young couple jumped from the Jogmandi railway bridge in Pali after seeing the train approaching towards them on Saturday, police said.

The couple received injuries and are under treatment, they said.

Rahul Mewada (22) and his wife Jhanvi (20), the residents of Hariamali near Sojat road, came to visit Goram Ghat. They were walking on the meter gauge railway line on Jogmandi bridge when suddenly Marwar passenger train from Kamlighat railway station approached, police said.

However, the speed of the train was slow and it stopped on the bridge but by that time the couple had jumped, they said.

Two of their relatives were also present near the bridge but they were not on the track. They were clicking photos and videos while Rahul and Jahnvi were walking on the track.

A video of the couple jumping from the bridge, which was captured in the mobile phone of the relative at the time of the incident, also surfaced.

The train driver and the guard got down from the bridge and picked up the couple, who were seriously injured.

They were taken to the Phulad railway station. From there, they were taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

Jhanvi was admitted to a hospital in Pali and Rahul was admitted to AIIMS Jodhpur.