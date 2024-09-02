Rajasthan: Couple jumps in front of train in Bundi; 1 dead

Kota (Rajasthan) Sep 2 (PTI) A 22-year-old man was killed and his supposed lover was injured when they allegedly jumped in front of a train in Rajasthan's Bundi district on Monday, police said.

The man was identified as Abhishek Kharol (22), a resident of Jaloda village, they said.

The duo jumped in front of the train early morning, a police official said, adding that while Kharol died, the girl's legs were severed.

The 19-year-old girl, also a resident of Jaloda village, was rushed to a hospital for treatment. Kharol's body was sent for post-mortem, Circle Inspector Devesh Bhardwaj said.

It appears that Kharol and the girl were having an affair and they belong to different castes, Bhardwaj said.

The body was later handed over to the family and a case was registered under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Further investigation is underway, Bhardwaj added.