Rajasthan couple killed in car crash; rescue delay raises lapses in night patrol

Gurugram, Dec 5 (PTI) A couple from Rajasthan died after an unidentified vehicle hit their car on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and the two remained trapped inside the car through the night as no NHAI patrol or ambulance reached the spot on time, police said on Friday.

The accident occurred late Wednesday when Lachhi Ram (42) and his wife Kusumlata (39), residents of Hindaun City, Karauli district, were en route to Delhi.

The incident has raised questions over government claims of round-the-clock CCTV surveillance and regular police and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) patrolling on the expressway.

Though the collision occurred around midnight, police said they received information only around 8 am on Thursday. The couple allegedly died on the spot as no rescue team arrived during the night, they added.

“His son and daughter-in-law had left for Delhi around 7 pm. Their phones were unreachable through the night, and we were informed of their deaths in the morning,” Devi Singh, a family member, said.

A police officer said when the team reached the site on Thursday morning, the husband was found holding his wife in his arms. The bodies were handed over to the family after postmortem.

Pramod Kaushik, General Manager and Project Director of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, said explanations have been sought from concerned officials and staff.

A detailed inquiry will be conducted to establish how such negligence occurred, he added. PTI COR OZ OZ