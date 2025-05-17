Rajasthan court sentences four to life imprisonment for murdering teenage boy

Kota (Rajasthan), May 17 (PTI) A court here has sentenced four people, including two brothers, to life imprisonment for abducting and murdering a 16-year-old boy in 2018.

The additional sessions court also slapped each of the convicts with a fine of Rs 13,500.

Giving details of the case, Assistant Public Prosecutor Balram Meena said on Saturday that Nijam alias Nijamuddin (43) did not approve of his daughter's friendship with Shakib (16), who studied with the girl in her coaching institute. Nijam, his brother Sairaj (35) and two others -- Lokendra Singh (26) and Aadil (24) -- abducted Shakib from DCM circle here on July 1, 2018.

The four men took Shakib to a deserted place under Udhyog Nagar police station and brutally thrashed him with iron rods and sticks. A week later, the boy died during treatment.

The court found the four men guilty under sections 364 (kidnapping) and 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and sentenced them to life imprisonment, Meena said.

He said the court also imposed a fine of Rs 13,500 on each of the convicts.