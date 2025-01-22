Rajasthan court sentences man to 20 years in prison for raping minor

Jaipur, Jan 22 (PTI) A POCSO court here sentenced a man to 20 year-imprisonment for raping a minor in Rajasthan's Jalore district last year.

Special Judge Bhupendra Kumar Sanadhya also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict Bhagaram alias Bhagwat Kumar on Tuesday, special public prosecutor Ranjit Singh Rajpurohit said.

He said the convict had lured the 15-year-old girl to a hotel where he raped her.

The girl's father had filed a complaint on August 10, 2024 following which police registered a case under the POCSO Act. PTI AG DV DV