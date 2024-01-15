Rajasthan: CP Joshi launches BJP's wall-writing campaign for LS polls

Jaipur, Jan 15 (PTI) Rajasthan BJP chief CP Joshi on Monday launched the party's wall-writing campaign in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections by writing 'Once again Modi government' on the wall here.

He wrote this slogan in Banipark area of Civil Lines Assembly constituency.

Launching the campaign, Joshi said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J.P. Nadda started this programme today.

In the coming days, this campaign will also be started at the district, division and booth level.

Joshi, according to a statement, said that people of the country are eager to make Narendra Modi the prime minister once again in 2024 because only a strong government with efficient leadership can take strong decisions.

"In 2014, the people of the country elected a strong BJP government, which under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, keeping in mind the public interest and national interest, did many such things in just ten years, which the previous governments could not do even in sixty years," he added. PTI AG AS AS