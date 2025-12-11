Rajasthan CRPF personnel dies hours after promotion in Manipur, Cardiac arrest suspected

Jaipur, Dec 11 (PTI) A CRPF personnel from Rajasthan died in Manipur hours after being promoted to head constable, allegedly due to cardiac arrest, officials said on Thursday.

Karamveer Yadav, 39, a resident of Gandala village in Kotputli-Behror district, had been serving with the 189th Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force, they said.

Yadav joined the force in 2007 as a driver in Rangoli, Imphal, they said, adding that he was promoted from constable to head constable on Tuesday.

According to CRPF Inspector Suresh Kumar, Yadav returned from duty on Tuesday night, had dinner and went to rest. A colleague called out to him and, upon getting no response, checked his room. Yadav was found unconscious and was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The body will be flown to Delhi on Thursday for tribute at the CRPF headquarters and then will be taken to Gandala village, Kumar said, adding that Yadav will be cremated with full military honours on Friday morning.