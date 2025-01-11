Rajasthan: Dalit man tied upside down from tree, beaten in Barmer

Jaipur, Jan 11 (PTI) A dalit man was allegedly tied upside down from a tree and beaten up Rajasthan's Barmer district, police said on Saturday.

A video of the incident surfaced online on Saturday following which a case has been registered, a senior police officer said.

Station House Officer Gudamalani Mukta Pareek said that Shrawan Meghwal was tied upside down from a tree and beaten up in a village on Friday.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the accused blamed Meghwal for being involved in theft. The victim has filed a complaint in the matter, she said.

The case was registered against five to six people and further investigation is underway, she added. PTI SDA OZ OZ