Rajasthan: Day after clash, DNT, pastoralist communities' protest continues in Pali; highway blocked

Jaipur, Nov 8 (PTI) The protest by the members of the DNT Sangharsh Samiti and Rashtriya Pashupalak Sangh continued for the second day, bringing traffic to a standstill on a 10-kilometre stretch of the Pindwara-Beawar Highway in Rajasthan's Pali district on Saturday.

The protesters have set up a mahapadav (sit-in) on the highway near Balrai village, demanding redressal of community issues.

The situation had become tense a day earlier, as the protesters clashed with police on Friday evening.

The police resorted to lathi-charge and fired tear gas shells to control the crowd consisting of thousands of protesters, according to officials. The situation was brought under control after nearly an hour and after a heavy police deployment.

The DNT (Denotified, Nomadic, and Semi-Nomadic Tribes) Sangharsh Samiti national president Lal Singh Devasi said, "If the government does not initiate talks, this will turn into a second phase of the Gurjar and farmers' movement." Protest leaders also said they have decided to boycott the upcoming assembly bypolls in Rajasthan following Friday's lathi-charge.

The community is demanding a separate ministry for them, provision of lease deed for residential land, allocation of a separate budget for kids' education, reservation in panchayat and local bodies, and 10 per cent reservation in education and government jobs.

District Collector L N Mantri and Superintendent of Police Adarsh Siddhu are camping at the site, along with a heavy police deployment, urging protesters to clear the highway.

"We are trying to persuade the agitators to ensure that the highway is reopened soon," Siddhu said.

Authorities said traffic has been diverted after the blockade brought the highway to a halt since Friday evening.

Trucks and other vehicles were stranded overnight, with some drivers cooking meals on the roadside.

Police have arranged water tankers for stranded motorists.

Local leaders, including Sheo MLA Ravindra Singh Bhati, Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra, and RLP chief Hanuman Beniwal, have expressed support for the agitation on social media.

Vehicular movement between Sirohi and Pali has been diverted through alternative routes -- via Sanderav, Bali, Sadri, Nadol, and Hemawas -- while barricades have been placed five kilometres before the protest site to restrict access, officials said.