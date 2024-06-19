Rajasthan: Day temperatures remain two to five degrees above normal in several divisions

Jaipur, Jun 19 (PTI) The maximum temperature was recorded two to five degrees above normal in Rajasthan's Jaipur, Kota, Udaipur and Bikaner divisions on Wednesday.

According to the Meteorological Centre, Jaipur, some parts in eastern Rajasthan had cloud cover during the previous 24 hours while the weather remained dry in western Rajasthan.

Heatwave conditions were recorded at some places in the Jaipur division.

Hot nights were recorded at some places in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions.

On Wednesday, the highest maximum temperature was recorded at 44.7 degrees Celsius in Ganganagar. Dholpur recorded a maximum temperature of 44.1 degrees Celsius, Pilani, Churu and Alwar 44 degrees each, Sangaria 43.5 degrees, Phalodi 43.2 degrees, Fatehpur 42.9 degrees, Bikaner 42.5 degrees, Jaisalmer 42.2 degrees and above 40 degrees at other major places.

During the last 24 hours, a maximum 26 mm rainfall was recorded in Atru of Baran. Kota recorded 2.6 mm rainfall.

The highest minimum temperature was recorded at 35.4 degrees Celsius in Alwar. The minimum temperature at other places was recorded between 28.4 and 34.2 degrees Celsius.

A Met official said there is a possibility of an increase in rainfall activity in some parts of eastern Rajasthan from June 24.

There is a possibility of a slight decrease in maximum temperatures in the next 48 hours. Bikaner, Bharatpur and Jaipur divisions may record maximum temperatures in the 42-44 degrees Celsius range while hot nights may be recorded at some places, the official said.

Strong surface winds reaching speeds of 40 kilometres per hour are likely in some parts of the state.