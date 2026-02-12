Rajasthan Deputy CM Bairwa calls state budget 'historic'

Jaipur, Feb 12 (PTI) Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel on Thursday described the state government's third budget presented on Wednesday as "historic", calling it a strong roadmap for a developed Rajasthan.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP state headquarters here, Bairwa said the 2026-27 budget, presented in the Assembly by Deputy CM and Finance Minister Diya Kumari, is dedicated to the holistic development of the poor, youth, farmers and women.

"The size of the budget is Rs 6.10 lakh crore, which is 41 per cent higher than that of 2023-24. It provides for a capital expenditure of Rs 53,978 crore for infrastructure development, more than double compared to 2023-24," he said.

Bairwa said Rs 32,526 crore has been allocated for the medical and health sector, which is 53 per cent higher than the previous budget. The agriculture budget has been increased by 7.59 per cent, while the green budget has seen a rise of 20.81 per cent, he added.

He said that the budget earmarks Rs 69,000 crore for expansion of educational facilities, about 35 per cent higher than that in 2023-24.

Jogaram Patel termed the budget a document of comprehensive and sustainable development beyond populist promises.

"The budget seeks to advance Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' and is aimed at the welfare of all sections, including women, youth, labourers, the underprivileged and farmers," he said. PTI SDA MNK MNK