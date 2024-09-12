Rajasthan Deputy CM condoles death of renowned folk singer Mangey Khan

Jaipur, Sep 12 (PTI) Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari has expressed her condolences on the death of Rajasthan's famous folk singer Mangey Khan.

"The news of the sudden death of famous folk artist Mange Khan, a prominent member of the Barmer Boys Group and who gave recognition to folk music at the world level, is very sad," Kumari said in a post on X.

According to a post by the Barmer Boys group on social media, Khan, one of the most famous folk singers of the Manganiyar community, died on September 10. He was 49. Harish Chaudhary, MLA from Baytu (Barmer), also expressed his sorrow over Khan's death.

"The sudden death of Mangey Khan ji Manganiyar, famous as "Barmer Boys", a strong pillar in getting Rajasthani folk music recognised on the world stage, is sad. May God give peace to the departed soul and solace to the bereaved family," Chaudhary said in a post on X. PTI AG BHJ BHJ