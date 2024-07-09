Rajasthan Deputy CM Diya Kumari to present budget on Wednesday

Jaipur, Jul 9 (PTI) Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Diya Kumari will present the state budget in the assembly on Wednesday at 11 am.

She finalised the budget for the financial year 2024-25 at the deputy chief minister's office on Tuesday.

Additional Chief Secretary Finance Akhil Arora, Secretary Finance (Budget) Debashish Prasti, Secretary Finance (Revenue) Krishna Kant Pathak, Secretary Finance (Expenditure) Naresh Kumar Thakral and Director (Budget) Brijesh Sharma were present on this occasion, according to an official.

Kumari had presented a Vote on Account (Interim Budget) in the assembly on February 8.

Ahead of the budget, industry stakeholders have requested the state government to present a growth and investment-oriented budget.

Federation of Rajasthan Trade and Industry chairman Suresh Agrawal said they expect the government to make efforts to create an investment-friendly environment in state.

"The more industries are set up, the more benefit the state will get. Revenue and employment will also increase," he said.

Omprakash Agrawal, president of Hindi Publishers' Association, said the tax on books should be reduced.