Rajasthan Deputy CM encourages athletes at Saansad Khel Mahotsav

Jaipur, Nov 17 (PTI) Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari on Monday highlighted the importance of sports, especially for the youth, as it helps them inculcate discipline and teamwork.

Kumari was addressing a gathering at the Saansad Khel Mahotsav organised at SMS Stadium as the chief guest.

"Everyone should contribute to strengthening this campaign," she said.

Noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been consistently encouraging sports and sportspersons, Kumari added that the sports festival provides a platform for young athletes to move ahead with discipline, teamwork and confidence.

"The event plays an important role in identifying new talent and motivating them to strive for excellence," she said.

Additionally, the deputy chief minister emphasised the need to promote local products and called on the youth to pledge to adopt indigenous goods and inspire others to do the same.

She said 'vocal for local' was the need of the hour.

Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Law and Justice Minister Jogaram Patel, Minister of State K K Vishnoi, several MLAs and other leaders and officers were present at the event.