Rajasthan Deputy CM flags off State Games Athletics for special athletes

Jaipur, Nov 26 (PTI) Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari inaugurated the State Games Athletics 2025 for special athletes at Jaipur Military Station on Wednesday.

The event was jointly organised by South Western Command's Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) and Special Olympics Bharat, Rajasthan Chapter.

Diya Kumari commended the courage of young athletes and acknowledged the efforts of AWWA and Special Olympics Bharat at creating a dignified, structured and motivating platform for special athletes.

The championship commenced with a march past by special athletes from 20 districts, joined by NCC cadets with drum band. The students of Army Public School in Jaipur presented a traditional Rajasthani dance, showcasing the vibrancy, colours and artistic identity of the state.

A total of 247 specially-abled athletes showcased their skills in the championship.

A comprehensive medical and health assessment camp was also organised on the occasion.

The athletes selected from Rajasthan will participate in the National Special Olympics Bharat Games scheduled in Delhi, following a structured training camp.