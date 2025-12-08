Rajasthan: Deputy CM hear grievances of party workers at BJP state headquarters

Jaipur, Dec 8 (PTI) Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari and Urban Development Minister Jhabar Singh Kharra on Monday held a "karyakarta sunwai" (worker hearing) at the BJP state headquarters, where they met party workers from across Rajasthan and reviewed their grievances.

Kumari, who is also the state's finance minister, said most of the issues raised were forwarded to the concerned departments for necessary action, while several grievances were resolved on the spot.

She said the decision of the state BJP president, Madan Rathore and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma to start regular worker hearings at the party office was "commendable", adding that the initiative would help speed up the resolution of local issues.

"Under the previous Congress government, workers were barely heard for five years. In contrast, BJP ministers and the chief minister are holding public and worker hearings twice every week. For us, the worker is paramount," she said.

Kharra said about 150 party workers attended the session and presented their grievances. The initiative, he added, was aimed at ensuring that people's issues reach the state leadership through party workers.

According to a party spokesperson, Agriculture Minister Dr Kirodi Lal Meena and Energy Minister Hiralal Nagar will conduct the next worker hearing on Tuesday. PTI AG SHS SHS