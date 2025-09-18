Rajasthan Deputy CM joins cleanliness drive at Jantar Mantar under 'Seva Pakhwada'

Jaipur, Sep 18 (PTI) Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari on Thursday participated in a cleanliness drive at the historic Jantar Mantar in Jaipur as part of the ongoing 'Seva Pakhwada' initiative.

She said the 'Swachh Bharat Mission' and the 'Plastic-Free India' initiative launched by Prime Minister Modi have now transformed into a mass movement.

Kumari said that cleanliness plays a crucial role not only in environmental conservation but also in promoting tourism. "Tourists will be drawn to our cities, monuments and public places only when they are clean and inspiring. Cleanliness is key to enhancing the tourism experience," she said.

The deputy CM appealed to the public to make cleanliness a part of their daily routine rather than treating it as a one-time campaign.

"Being part of the cleaning activity at a global heritage site like Jantar Mantar reinforced the idea that true national progress begins when we take responsibility for our surroundings," she said.

Kumari also urged people to prioritise locally made products. "By supporting local products, we strengthen the economy and move closer to the goal of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat," she said Tourism Secretary Rajesh Yadav, other officials of the tourism department and locals also participated in the drive. PTI SDA SMV OZ OZ