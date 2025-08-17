Rajasthan Deputy CM reviews welfare projects in Bhilwara district

Jaipur, Aug 17 (PTI) Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari on Sunday directed officials in Bhilwara district to ensure timely implementation of welfare schemes and warned that negligent contractors delaying public works would be blacklisted.

Chairing a review meeting at the Gulabpura sub-division office, Kumari assessed projects of the public works, tourism, and women and child development departments.

She stressed that every eligible person must get the benefit of government schemes in a time-bound manner.

Taking a tough stand on complaints related to public works department, the deputy chief minister said, "Road construction and repair works must be completed on time, ensuring quality. Contractors failing to deliver will be blacklisted." The officials were asked to personally monitor the projects.

The projects announced for Bhilwara in the budget must be executed without delay, she said, urging companies to spend their CSR (corporate social responsibility) funds on public interest projects.

Stressing on the strengthening of anganwadi centres, she sought the support of philanthropists for their repair and renovation.

Reviewing the tourism projects, the deputy chief minister said that Rs 48 crore has been sanctioned under the Centre's PRASAD scheme for restoration of the Devnarayan temple in Asind and 20 other religious sites, and the work would begin soon.

Kumari also asked officials to maintain transparency in administrative functioning and keep direct communication with citizens.