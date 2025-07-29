Rajasthan deputy CM's security escort dies in motorcycle accident

Jaipur, Jul 29 (PTI) A police constable deployed in the security escort of Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa died on Tuesday after sustaining injuries in a road accident in Jaipur.

Another constable was injured in the incident, which occurred on MI Road Tuesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as constable Ramavatar Bunkar, while constable Manoj is undergoing treatment at SMS Trauma Centre, where the two were rushed after the accident.

The accident took place while both were en route on a motorcycle to join escort duty for the deputy CM's scheduled programme in Bharatpur.

Deputy CM Bairwa visited the trauma centre after learning about the accident and met with doctors and officials to inquire about the condition of the injured.

In a post on social media platform X, Bairwa expressed grief over the incident, calling Ramavatar's death an "irreparable loss" and extended condolences to the bereaved family. PTI AG SKY SKY