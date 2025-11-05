Rajasthan: Deputy-jailer in Bhilwara held for assaulting constable

Jaipur, Nov 5 (PTI) A deputy-jailer posted at Jahazpur sub-jail in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting a constable under the influence of alcohol, officials said.

A video of the incident had surfaced online, prompting the Udaipur Jail DIG Rajendra Kumar to suspend the officer with immediate effect.

The police said the accused officer, Om Prakash Jat, a resident of Bagot village in Nagaur district's Peelwa area, was in an inebriated state when he began misbehaving with constable Mohan Singh and later assaulted him inside the jail premises on Tuesday night.

"Jahazpur police have registered a case against the officer and arrested the deputy jailer," Bhilwara Superintendent of Police Dharmendra Singh said. PTI AG APL NB