Rajasthan DGP Mishra takes voluntary retirement

Jaipur, Dec 29 (PTI) Within a month of a change in government in Rajasthan, Director General of Police Umesh Mishra has taken voluntary retirement from service.

The Rajasthan government on Friday gave additional charge of Director General of Police to Director General (Home Guards) UR Sahoo after approving Mishra's request for voluntary retirement.

Mishra moved an application for voluntary retirement with immediate effect due to personal reasons.

The government approved the application and subsequently handed additional charge to Sahoo. The Personnel department has already issued an order in this regard.

Mishra, a 1989-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, was appointed the state's police chief on November 3, 2022, by the previous Ashok Gehlot-led dispensation for a two-year period.

Earlier this month, the BJP stormed to power in the state, securing 115 seats in the 200-member House. PTI SDA SZM