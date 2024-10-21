Rajasthan DGP pays tribute to martyrs on Police Commemoration Day

Jaipur, Oct 21 (PTI) Rajasthan Director General of Police (DGP) Utkal Ranjan Sahoo on Monday said the sacrifice of the martyr police personnel 65 years ago in Ladakh is a symbol of the highest traditions of the work of the Indian Police.

Sahoo was addressing a state-level programme organised at the Rajasthan Police Academy (RPA) in Jaipur on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day.

He urged the event attendees to take inspiration from the sacrifice of the country's martyr policemen and pledge to serve the country by performing their duties honestly.

Explaining the significance of the occasion, the DGP said on this day in 1959, Indian police personnel sacrificed their lives while protecting the motherland in the inaccessible region of Ladakh.

He said that the sacrifice of these brave police personnel is a symbol of the highest traditions of the work of the Indian Police, which presents a unique and exemplary ideal of devotion to duty.

Sahoo read out the names of 216 police officers and personnel who attained martyrdom in the service of the nation from September 1, 2023 to August 31, 2024 across the country and paid tribute to them on behalf of Rajasthan Police.

A guard of honour was held for the martyred policemen, during which DGP Sahoo took the salute in the parade.

Later, a tribute programme was also held at the Police Memorial located at Trimurti Circle on Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, where Sahoo paid tribute to the martyrs by offering wreaths. PTI AG RPA