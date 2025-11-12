Rajasthan DGP says anti-drone systems deployed to curb cross-border drug smuggling

Jaipur, Nov 12 (PTI) Rajasthan Director General of Police Rajeev Sharma on Wednesday said all possible efforts are being made to curb the smuggling and supply of narcotic drugs, including deployment of anti-drone systems to counter cross-border trafficking through unmanned aerial vehicles.

Sharma was speaking to reporters after inaugurating the new office of the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) here.

He said out of the 18 ANTF check-posts being established across the state, 10 have already become operational. "The ANTF will be equipped with all necessary resources to fulfil its objective of combating the drug menace effectively," he said.

Sharma emphasised that coordinated efforts are being made with central and state agencies to launch an intensified and large-scale crackdown on narcotics networks. "Anti-drone systems have been deployed along the inter-state borders to deal with drone-based drug smuggling. The BSF is already active in this regard, and Rajasthan Police is fully committed to the effort," he added.

He reiterated that every possible step will be taken to stop the movement and supply of narcotics in the state. "While local police will assist in operations, the ANTF, as a dedicated unit, will focus its full energy and time on this issue to ensure more effective action," Sharma said.

The DGP further warned that traffickers using minors for drug peddling would face strict legal action under new provisions of the law. PTI AG PRK PRK