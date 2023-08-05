Rajasthan DGP says will file charge sheet at the earliest in Bhilwara teenage murder case

Jaipur, Aug 5 (PTI) Rajasthan police chief on Friday said a charge sheet will be filed at the earliest in the Bhilwara minor girl rape and murder case to give justice to the victim and her kin.

Director General of Police Umesh Mishra in a statement said the police will also approach the high court requesting the case be tried at a fast track court.

Additional Director General (Crime) Dinesh MN has also gone to Bhilwara at Mishra's instructions, and a team of FSL experts too has been sent there to investigate the matter, the statement said.

Police have arrested four people, including the main accused, and detained a minor in connection with the case.

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly killed and later burned in a coal furnace in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district on Wednesday. Locals claimed she was gang raped too.

Police had earlier said they detained five people, who work at five coal furnaces in the area, in connection with the incident.

The teenage girl had gone to graze cattle but did not return home till evening, police had said.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Saturday that the government is taking such incidents very seriously. PTI AG VN VN