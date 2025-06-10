Rajasthan DGP U R Sahoo appointed state public service commission's chairperson

Jaipur, Jun 10 (PTI) Rajasthan Director General of Police U R Sahoo has been appointed the chairperson of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), an official statement from Raj Bhawan said.

Governor Haribhau Bagade has appointed senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer U R Sahoo as the chairman of Rajasthan Public Service Commission by issuing an order,it said.

Sahoo, a 1988-batch IPS officer, was appointed as the Deputy General of Police on February 10 last year.

The post of RPSC chairman fell vacant after the former chairman completed his term.

After his appointment, Sahoo took voluntary retirement from the service. Subsequently, the state government appointed Director General, Anti-Corruption Bureau, Ravi Prakash Mehrada the acting DG.

Mehrada took charge from Sahoo in the evening and will assume charge at a formal ceremony on Wednesday.

Speaking on his appointment as the RPSC chairman, Sahoo said his priority will be to conduct examinations in a clean and transparent manner, as it has been done in the last one-and-a-half years.

"I will strive to meet the expectations of the youth and fulfill the responsibilities entrusted to me with utmost sincerity, bringing as many reforms as possible to the commission," he said.

A small list of IPS transfers and postings is expected following his appointment as the RPSC chairman. Interestingly, former chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday had targeted the BJP government over its failure to appoint a new chairperson and fill vacant posts in RPSC.

He had said that the delay has led to a slowdown in the recruitment process and rising frustration among unemployed youth.

"Here is an example of how the BJP has deceived the youth of Rajasthan. Before the elections, BJP leaders misled the youth and spread misinformation against us by making false accusations. They had promised to bring positive changes in RPSC and speed up the recruitment process," he had said in a post on X.

"The BJP government has not been able to appoint a new RPSC chairperson or fill vacant member posts," he had added in the post. PTI SDA OZ OZ OZ