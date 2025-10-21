Rajasthan DGP urges police personnel to serve with dedication, draws inspiration from martyrs

Jaipur, Oct 21 (PTI) Rajasthan Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Kumar Sharma on Tuesday called upon police personnel to draw inspiration from the supreme sacrifice of martyrs and serve the nation with honesty and dedication.

He was addressing the state-level Police Commemoration Day ceremony held at the Rajasthan Police Academy in Jaipur, where tributes were paid to 191 police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty between September 1, 2023, and August 31, 2024.

Floral tributes were offered to the martyrs, followed by a salute to the national flag and a guard of honour. A blood donation and tree plantation drive were also organised to mark the occasion.

Recalling the valour of 10 policemen who were martyred in Ladakh on October 21, 1959, Sharma said, "Their sacrifice is a shining example of the highest traditions of the Indian police and continues to inspire generations of officers." Sharma, along with former DGP Om Prakash Galhotra, DGP (Training) Ashok Rathore, ADG and RPA Director S Sengathir, Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph, and senior officers from the Intelligence Bureau and CBI, laid wreaths at the Police Martyrs' Memorial.

Sharma also paid homage to Rajasthan's fallen personnel, including ASI Surendra Kumar, head constables Prasadi Lal and Prahlad Ram, and constables Atar Singh, Ram Singh, Devnarayan Gurjar, and Akshay Kumar.

Later, tributes were also paid at the Police Martyrs' Memorial at Trimurti Circle in Jaipur. Police officers, trainees, and citizens participated in large numbers.