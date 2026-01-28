Rajasthan: Discom officials caught red-handed while taking Rs 1.75 lakh bribe

Jaipur, Jan 28 (PTI) The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau on Wednesday arrested a superintendent engineer and a technician of a Discom for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 1.75 lakh, officials said.

Rajesh Kumar Verma, Superintendent Engineer (Operations and Maintenance), Jaipur Discom in Dholpur and Narendra Kumar, Technician Grade-I, were caught red-handed while taking the bribe in the superintending engineer's office.

ACB Director General Govind Gupta said the accused demanded Rs 2 lakh from the complainant in return for revoking his suspension and reinstating him in service.

Following a complaint, the ACB laid a trap under the supervision of Deputy Inspector General of Police Rameshwar Singh.

During the operation, Narendra Kumar allegedly accepted Rs 1.75 lakh from the complainant on behalf of Verma. The bribe amount was recovered from his possession, Gupta said.

"The technician later informed the superintendent engineer over the phone about receiving the money, indicating their collusion," Gupta said.

An FIR has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and further investigation is underway under the supervision of Inspector General of Police Rajesh Singh, the ACB official said. PTI AG APL APL